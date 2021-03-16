$1,500 reward offered for tips after javelina shot in face by arrow in Pima County

Javelinas are classified as a big game species that is protected under Arizona law.

MARANA, Ariz. — Arizona Game & Fish is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest after a wild javelina was shot in the face with an arrow.

Authorities say the animal was found at Continental Ranch Community Park on Monday in the town of Marana and is now being cared for at the Tucson Wildlife Center.

AZGFD says the javelina suffered a broken jaw but will likely recover.

A $1,500 reward for tips has been offered. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 800-352-7000 with the reference case number being 21-000519.