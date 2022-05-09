15-year-old Kingman student arrested for allegedly reporting fake threat

The student allegedly called 911 last Thursday and claimed a man with a shotgun was on campus.

KINGMAN, Ariz. — A Kingman High School student has been arrested for allegedly calling in a fake threat that triggered a lockdown on campus last week.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office announced Monday it had arrested a 15-year-old boy accused of fabricating reports of a man waving around a shotgun on the high school campus.

The boy allegedly called 911 last Thursday to report the fake threat, resulting in the school shutting down and police having to inspect the campus.

After no threat was found, investigators began looking for the person who made the initial call.

MCSO traced the 911 call back to the student's cell phone and the boy allegedly admitted to making up the phony story.

The student had no explanation for why they made the 911 call, MCSO said.

The juvenile was transported to the Mohave County Juvenile Detention Facility where he was charged with disruption of an educational institution, a Class 6 felony.

