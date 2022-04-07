Police make 15 arrests for reckless boating over holiday weekend in northern Arizona

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office says its waterway deputies responded to several boat crashes and search-and-rescue calls during the Fourth of July weekend.

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — Police in northern Arizona reported having a busy Fourth of July weekend due to a number of reckless boaters at Lake Havasu and the Colorado River.

The Mohave Country Sheriff's Office says its waterway deputies made 15 arrests and issued 59 citations for reckless operation of a watercraft during the three-day holiday weekend. Two arrests involved boaters who allegedly operated a watercraft while impaired.

Deputies additionally responded to multiple boat crashes and search-and-rescue calls, MCSO added. These incidents included at least one boat fire, one near-drowning event, and a subject breaking their leg.

"On several occasions, people jumped from their unanchored watercraft, and the boat began to blow away," the agency wrote in a statement. "Deputies were able to throw life-saving devices to these subjects and get them onto their patrol boat as they began to struggle."

In total, MCSO reported making contact with nearly 350 boaters over the weekend.

