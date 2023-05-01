12News turns 70! Look back at Channel 12 over the years

Today, that TV station is 12News, and all month long we'll be celebrating 70 years of being on air.

And in Arizona, a new TV station made its debut.

Dwight D. Eisenhower was sworn in as president, "Peter Pan" was released in theaters and the first issue of "Playboy" magazine was published.

By March 1953, the transmitter was approved for South Mountain allowing 12News the potential to broadcast as far away as Tucson.

Harkins Broadcasting, Inc (yes, the movie theater chain) officially got the ball rolling with the FCC to create Channel 12 on Nov. 1, 1952.

In 2009, 12News joined other local stations in sharing a single chopper which remains in place today.

"I had one rescue where a state trooper was laying on my skid, and a girl was in the river drowning. You ever see an eagle come down and wham, that's what we did, we saved her life, and there's nothing better than that," Foster said in an interview before he died.

Foster also helped law enforcement with manhunts, searches, and rescues when many police departments did not yet have helicopters.

Foster was Arizona's first sky broadcaster, bringing families the news from a helicopter to their homes until the early 1990s.

The station's call letters have changed over the years, starting with KTYL, changing to KTAR in 1961 and eventually landing on KPNX which the station uses today.

The first program was a telethon to benefit United Cerebral Palsy and it meant NBC was finally on the air in Arizona – the second TV station in the Valley.

Broadcast legends :

Several former 12News anchors have been inducted into the Arizona Broadcasters Hall of Fame and the station has been recognized with awards over the years.

Here's a look at some of the prominent faces that were once on 12News.

Diane Kalas

In 1970, Diane Kalas made history as the first female reporter at 12News.

She went on to interview the biggest legends in Hollywood at the time, such as Bob Hope, Sammy Davis Junior, Phyllis Diller, Don Rickles and Liberace.

Kalas spent seven years at 12News and went on to work in radio.

Kalas never thought of herself as a trailblazer. She was just living her dream. But she appreciates it now more than ever.

“I am proud to have been part of that legacy. And I'm also proud that it happened at Channel 12. Because to me, it's a very special place," Kalas said. "And it was like they were my family.”

Linda Alvarez

Linda Alvarez anchored three daily newscasts on 12News from 1977-1985. She also served as an executive producer and reporter at the station.

Kent Dana

Kent Dana was the face of the evening news in the Valley for three decades starting in 1979.

After college, Dana worked stints managing gas stations, filling in as a radio announcer, and working for KOOL-TV as a weekend anchor. His big break came in 1979 when he joined 12News as the male evening anchor.

In 2005, he anchored for CBS 5 for another five years before retiring, and in 2009, was inducted into the Arizona Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

Kent’s son, Joe Dana, followed his footsteps in broadcast journalism and has worked for 12 News as an anchor and reporter for 20 years.

Kent Dana died on April 19, 2022 after he suffered complications from a January hip surgery and passed away – surrounded by his family.

Charlie Van Dyke

Known for his deep-distinct voice, Charlie Van Dyke was the announcer for 12News for more than 20 years. He would do voice-overs for promos, teases and the openings of newscasts.

“I started with Channel 12 back in ‘82. And I came out from Boston in February, very cold, wore my heaviest overcoat, took it off and never put it back on,” Van Dyke laughed.

Some of Van Dyke’s favorite promos were a spin-off from the Geico commercials.

“The 12News viewer is saying why they love the station. And then I'm in the background explaining what they really mean," he explained. "And so in the one that's my favorite, the woman in the kitchen is holding a little child, and the kid’s not supposed to know I'm there.

"But every time I talk, the kid would look around, and the mom, just looked straight ahead. And finally, at the very last take, he was being very good. And I said my line and the kid looked around again. And the producer said, ‘We're done. That's the way it's gonna be.’“

Mary Kim Titla

In 1987 Mary Kim Title was the first Native American TV journalist in Arizona, and covered stories on 12News for nearly two decades.

Jineane Ford

Jineane Ford joined 12News in 1991 as an anchor and remained with the station until 2007.

In 2016, Ford was inducted into The Arizona Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame.