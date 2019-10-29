PHOENIX — The governor of California is declaring a statewide emergency as wildfires sweep across the state, swallowing up homes in Los Angeles and northern California.

The flames are scorching tens of thousands of acres, forcing hundreds of thousands of people to flee their homes. Now, more than 100 Arizona firefighters are traveling to California to help out.

More than 100 firefighters and 34 engines from Arizona have arrived in California, including three from Surprise.

“We want to make sure we have enough resources to protect the city, but we do have an extra brush truck. So to be able to send that out with personnel feels really good,” said Surprise Battalion Chief Julie Moore.

Chief Moore said her three-man crew of wildland firefighters are in the Sierra National Forest, running emergency calls and handling new fires that pop up.

More than 30 Arizona fire departments are deployed across the state. The teams will be there a minimum of two weeks. There’s a chance they will be redeployed if needed.

“We are just really happy we can help out. We’re sending prayers and best wishes to everyone,” said Battalion Chief Moore.

Arizona fire departments represented include, the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, Avra Valley, Beaver Dam-Littlefield, Buckskin, Christopher Kohls, Concho, Corona de Tucson, Elephant Head, Eloy, Fry, Golden Valley, Green Valley, Helmet Peak, Mesa, Mohave Valley, Nogales, Northwest, Patagonia, Pine-Strawberry, Pinetop, Pinion Pine, Rio Verde, Sedona, St. Johns, Summit, Sun City, Sunnyside, Sunsite-Pearce, Surprise, Taylor-Snowflake, Timber Mesa, Tubac, Verde Valley and Vernon.

