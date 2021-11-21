12-year-old skateboarder killed in Coconino County after being hit by car

The crash happened near Kachina Trail and Canyon Loop in Kachina Village.

COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. — A 12-year-old boy died on Sunday after he was hit by a car in Coconino County while he rode his skateboard.

The crash happened near Kachina Trail and Canyon Loop in Kachina Village. When first responders got there, they found the boy with severe injuries and tried to treat him, but he died.

The boy was not identified.

The driver of the car stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the police. Investigators didn’t suspect DUI, but a toxicology report was submitted.

The sheriff’s office is handling the investigation.

Up to Speed