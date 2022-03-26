Search continues for 12-year-old Betty Taylor who went missing from Graham County

Authorities issued a missing and endangered person advisory for 12-year-old Betty Taylor, who went missing from Safford, Arizona

GRAHAM COUNTY, Ariz. — Authorities are continuing the search for a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing on March 20 in Graham County.

A missing and endangered person advisory was issued for Betty Taylor, who was last seen in Safford.

The Graham County Sheriff's Office said Betty told her father, Justin Taylor, that she was going for a walk around 11 a.m. It was around 6 p.m. when Betty still had not returned and her family began looking for her.

Taylor reported Betty missing to the GCSO just after 8 p.m. that same day.

Betty is described as a white girl, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 135 pounds, with shoulder-length brown hair and red highlights. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with white lettering on the front, a baseball cap with neon colors, blue jeans, turquoise and pink colored Vans tennis shoes, and possibly with a purple Jan’s Sports backpack.

The Sheriff's Office said they're conducting interviews with friends and others who recently had contact with Betty.

The GCSO is asking anyone with information that could assist in this ongoing investigation to call 928-428-3141 or 911 if immediate assistance is needed.

