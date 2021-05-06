12 News story wins regional Edward R. Murrow Award

The prestigious honor was given to our story, "Dying with Dignity: Seattle woman decides to die on her own terms after cancer"

PHOENIX — 12 News is proud to announce that one of our stories earned a regional Edward R. Murrow Award in the category of Hard News. It's one of the highest honors in journalism and it was given to our story, "Dying with Dignity: Seattle woman decides to die on her own terms after cancer."

The story was produced by 12 News anchor Mark Curtis and videographer Roberto Duarte.

In the report, Dying with Dignity: The Last Christmas, 12 News puts a face on the personal story of Tempra Jones. Diagnosed with terminal cancer, Tempra made the decision to end her life on her own terms, with physician assistance, under a Death with Dignity Act.

The Murrow Awards are among the most prestigious awards in news. They recognize local and national news stories that uphold the RTDNA Code of Ethics, demonstrate technical expertise and exemplify the importance and impact of journalism as a service to the community.

“It was a privilege and honor to share Tempra’s story with our audience, allowing Mark Curtis and our 12 News team to document her final Christmas. Tempra’s desire to share her personal story to help other families in similar situations will be one of her many lasting legacies,” said News Director George Davilas.



More than 750 awards recognize over 350 local radio and television stations in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and four countries.

You can read the full story and watch the video below.