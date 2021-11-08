12 News recognized with 9 Southwest Rocky Mountain Emmy Awards

The Southwestern Rocky Mountain region serves Arizona, New Mexico, Utah, and southeastern California.

PHOENIX — 12 News was recognized with nine 2021 Southwest Rocky Mountain Emmy Awards from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, earning the distinction of being the most recognized station in Arizona.

The ceremony was held Saturday night at The Phoenician. The Southwestern Rocky Mountain region serves Arizona, New Mexico, Utah, and southeastern California.

Team 12 was recognized with the following awards:

Overall Excellence Best Evening Newscast: 12 News at 10 (Mark Curtis, Caribe Devine, Mark Faccio, Colleen Sikora, Phillip Mathews, Nick Perez, Samuel Snook, Jeff Vinton, Niala Charles) Weather Content- Monsoon 2020 (Kacie Bataller, Lindsay Riley, Krystle Henderson, Jamie Kagol, Carlos Chavez, Chris Latella) Meteorologist – Krystle Henderson Military News: An American Hero: Perseverance and Freedom (Mark Curtis, Carlos Chavez) Crime Content: Dark Side (Erica Stapleton, Carlos Chavez, Katie Wilcox) Live News Producer- Kacie Bataller Program Promotion: The Work Is Hard But Not Done: Being Black in the Valley (Chris Dutton, Ryan Bengford, Ryan O’Connell) News Promotion Topical: Video Game Risks (Bill McCarthy)

I-Team