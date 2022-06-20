Boy remains in critical condition after found unresponsive in babysitter's tub. New details released about her criminal past

Arrest documents show the babysitter left the 1-year-old and a two-year-old in a bathtub alone for at least two minutes.

Example video title will go here for this video

EL MIRAGE, Ariz. — A one-year-old boy is still in critical condition after he was found unresponsive in a bathtub at his babysitter's house on Friday.

Isaiah Beam tells 12 News his little boy, Lorenzo, hasn't had any brain activity for two days and remains in the hospital.

Left unattended

The boy is known as "Renzy" to family, and according to police, was at Cynthia Gaddy's home Thursday evening.

According to Gaddy's arrest documents, Gaddy was giving Renzy and another child a bath, when she said she left them in the tub to take out the garbage because it smelled of a dirty diaper, and took brownies out of the oven.

The documents said when Gaddy came back to the tub, Renzy was found floating and first responders found him unresponsive.

Gaddy is now facing two counts each of endangerment and child abuse.

According to Maricopa County Sheriff's Office inmate records, Gaddy appears to have bonded out of jail. When 12 News went to her home Monday, we were told "no comment" by those who answered the door.

Previous charges

According to past court records, Gaddy previously pleaded guilty to child abuse charges in 2007.

At that time, a complaint showed those charges were related to kicking her son out of her home and not letting him come back.

Records show Gaddy was sentenced to three years of probation and 14 days in Maricopa County jail.

Hoping for healing

While Beam did not want to talk on-camera Monday, he told 12 News that they're continuing to hope for Renzy's healing.

"He needs all the support and prayers right now," Beam said. "Our baby is in critical condition."

GoFundMe's have been posted to help Renzy's mother and father.

Up to Speed