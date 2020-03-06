1-year-old boy drowns in pool at Cave Creek home

The boy was taken to the Phoenix Children's Hospital where he later died.

CAVE CREEK, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video shares water safety tips from previous coverage after an unrelated drowning.

A 1-year-old boy rescued from a pool at a Cave Creek home on Tuesday morning has died.

Emergency crews responded to a home near 56th Street and Dixileta Drive.

Maricopa County deputies pulled the child from the pool in the backyard of the home, according to authorities.

Deputies did CPR until medics arrived. The child was flown out to Phoenix Children’s Hospital in life-threatening condition where he later died.