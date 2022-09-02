1-year-old boy in critical condition after family found him in backyard pool in Maricopa, officials say

Officials say the family found the boy in the backyard pool and he was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

MARICOPA, Ariz. — A one-year-old boy is in critical condition after a family found him in the backyard pool in Maricopa Friday evening, officials said.

Maricopa fire crews say they were initially dispatched to the area near Maricopa Grand Highway and Porter Road for a pediatric code but it was updated to a drowning call while en route to the scene.

It is unclear how long the boy was in the pool.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to 12News for updates.

Drowning Prevention Tips:

Drowning is the leading cause of death for children between ages 1-4 aside from birth defects, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Three children die every day as a result of drowning. Here are some tips from the CDC on how to protect children around water:

Learn life-saving skills.

Everyone should know the basics of swimming (floating, moving through the water) and CPR.

Fence it off.

Install a four-sided isolation fence, with self–closing and self–latching gates, around backyard swimming pools. This can help keep children away from the area when they aren’t supposed to be swimming. Pool fences should completely separate the house and play area from the pool.

Life jackets are a must.

Make sure kids wear life jackets in and around natural bodies of water, such as lakes or the ocean, even if they know how to swim. Life jackets can be used in and around pools for weaker swimmers too.

Keep a close watch