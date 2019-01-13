WITTMANN, Ariz. — Authorities say one person is dead after a crash involving a semi-truck and an SUV near Wittmann.

Surprise Fire-Medical Department officials say the driver of the SUV was pronounced dead on scene Saturday night.

The name of the victim hasn't been released yet.

Authorities say the driver of the semi-truck wasn't injured.

The drivers were the only people in the vehicles at the time of the 7 p.m. collision.

How the fatal accident occurred remains under investigation.

Wittmann is located about 47 miles northwest of Phoenix.