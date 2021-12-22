1 killed in small plane crash in Show Low

The Timber Mesa Fire Department said the single-engine piston-driven aircraft went down near the Show Low Regional Airport around 4:40 p.m.

SHOW LOW, Ariz. — One person is dead after a small plane crashed in Show Low Wednesday afternoon.

The Timber Mesa Fire Department said the single-engine, piston-driven aircraft went down near the Show Low Regional Airport around 4:40 p.m.

When firefighters arrived the plane was on fire and crews used a foam truck to put out the flames.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is looking into what caused the crash.

The victim is not being identified pending notification of next of kin, officials said.

Up to Speed