1 killed, 1 injured in cliff fall near Holbrook while trying to aid friend

HOLBROOK, Ariz. — The Navajo County Sheriff's Office said two men were seriously injured, one fatally, when they fell while climbing down a cliff to help a friend who had jumped into a creek.
The office said a 32-year-old man died and a 28-year-old man was hospitalized for critical injuries after they fell at a site along Chevelon Creek on Tuesday.
A 34-year-old man whom the other two men had been trying to help was taken to a hospital for evaluation of minor injuries, while a 55-year-old person who also was present was not injured. No identities were released.
