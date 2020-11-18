1 in 10 babies in Arizona are born prematurely

World Prematurity Day bringing global awareness to premature births.

PHOENIX — November 17 is World Prematurity Day – bringing awareness to premature births around the globe.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) an estimated 15 million babies are born too early annually and about 1 million will die each year due to complications of preterm birth.

When a baby is born too soon their lives become even more fragile.

“Brains are still immature. Which helps regulate your temperature regulation, your breathing. Being able to learn to orally have a bottle or for the mom to want to breastfeed,” said Karen Theil. NICU Nurse at HonorHealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center

According to the March of Dimes – 1 in 10 newborns in Arizona will be born prematurely.

“We don’t have the answers to why babies are born too soon. Wish we did. But being able to work with our hospital partners and our families. We can really help to understand what we can do more upstream to have a healthy pregnancy,” said Breann Westmore. Director, Maternal Infant Health, March of Dimes Arizona.

Kate and Nate Mellow’s little guy Teddy was born a little too soon and needs some help with his breathing before he can leave the NICU.

“I think every day in utero helps them so much. That it being 8 days early, I think he just needed those 8 days of help,” said Kate Mellow.

The NICU at HonorHealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center already had strict safety measures in place before the pandemic. Now - only parents are allowed in and they must wear masks and gowns.

“They are washing their hands and able to touch their babies, but it does take away the part where they’re smiling at their babies,” said Theil.