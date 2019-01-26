EHRENBERG, Ariz — A wanted man was shot and killed in Arizona after being pursued from California by Highway Patrol and Arizona Department of Public Safety, Thursday afternoon.

Authorities said the pursuit started in Yucca Valley, California and ended in Ehrenberg, AZ, where the suspect refused to obey repeated commands from troopers.

Christian Albarran, the suspect, had several outstanding felony warrants, corporal punishment/spousal abuse, credit card fraud and had a background of arrests related to violent crimes and was on probation for domestic violence, AZDPS said.

California law enforcement contacted Arizona authorities when the car, described as a white 2006 Ford Focus, was getting close to the Arizona border on Interstate 10.

AZDPS got information about a dangerous man who had a handgun, DPS said.

Shortly after 2 p.m., troopers and a La Paz County Sheriff’s Office deputy located the car traveling eastbound on I-10 and exiting on Ehrenberg Road where authorities tried to stop him.

AZDPS said the Albarran didn’t comply to the trooper’s repeated commands.

“While being given orders to keep his hands in sight, the suspect made a rapid and furtive movement indicating a lethal threat to the troopers and the deputy,” AZDPS said on a release.

At that point troopers and deputy fired shots at the suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

There’s an ongoing investigation on the case.