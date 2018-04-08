One person is dead after a four-vehicle collision on Interstate 17 just north of Black Canyon City on Saturday, according to DPS.

Both lanes of Interstate 17 northbound have reopened after an earlier closer due to the crash, ADOT says.

However, long backups remain after the extended closure.

The total number of people involved and the extent of the injuries is unknown at the time, DPS said.

BEFORE YOU GO: Check the traffic map

Drivers headed north may want to consider alternate routes, delay their travel, or be prepared to wait.

One alternative route is traveling through Payson on state routes 87 and 260 and reconnecting with I-17 in Camp Verde.

Southbound lanes were unaffected.

© 2018 KPNX