1 dead in shooting involving Border Patrol agents in Pima County

Sheriff's officials said they are still working to determine what led up to the shooting near Highway 286 in southern Arizona.

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz — One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday involving Border Patrol agents in Pima County, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff's officials said shortly before 7 p.m., Pima County deputies were asked to assist USBP agents pursuing a vehicle near Highway 286 in southern Arizona.

Officials said during the pursuit, a shooting had occurred. When deputies arrived on scene, they learned the vehicle had been occupied by several individuals and one person was deceased.

Sheriff's officials said investigators are still working to determine what led up to the shooting.

When asked how the person inside the vehicle died, Sheriff's officials said, "no additional details are available for release at this time."

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for updates.

