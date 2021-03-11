1 dead in head-on collision with ambulance in Bullhead City

Officials said a driver crossed over lanes into oncoming traffic when they crashed into an ambulance truck.

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. — A head-on collision involving an ambulance has left one driver dead in Bullhead City Tuesday, authorities said.

The Bullhead City Fire Department said a vehicle crossed over lanes into oncoming traffic when it crashed into an ambulance truck on the Bullhead Parkway between Laughlin Ranch Boulevard to Silver Creek Road.

The driver was airlifted to a Las Vegas hospital but succumbed to their injuries.

Officials said there were no patients on board the ambulance during the crash. The driver and passenger in the emergency vehicle were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities believe alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous