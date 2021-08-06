Arizona woman falls to her death climbing Colorado mountains

The 53-year-old Tucson resident slipped as she was scaling a 'via ferrata' ridge in Colorado and fell 200 feet.

TELLURIDE, Colo. — An Arizona woman fell to her death Wednesday morning after she slipped off a climbing route in southern Colorado.

Anissa Laverne Larson, 53, of Tucson died after falling 200 feet from the "Via Ferrata" route, located in the town of Telluride.

The San Miguel County Sheriff's Office sent a team of rescuers to climb 700 feet up into the wilderness to recover Larson's remains Wednesday afternoon.

“This is a tragic accident and unimaginable loss for this woman’s family,” said San Miguel County Sheriff Bill Masters said. “The Via Ferrata is a hazardous climbing route that attracts more and more people each year."

A "via ferrata" is a technical climbing route that usually requires a substantial amount of skill and gear.

The Telluride Mountain Club describes its local route as a challenging one that often requires a climber to bring along an experienced guide.

"An accident on the via ferrata could easily have fatal consequences, and even a sprained ankle can quickly become a serious event and potentially a major rescue," the Mountain Club wrote on its website.

Larson was climbing with a partner on the morning of her fall.

Sheriff Masters warned recreational enthusiasts to be weary of the climbing route's many "dangers" or he might have to dispatch his team of rescuers to retrieve another injured climber.