Arizona tennis player alleges sexual assault by coach

Kylie McKenzie, 23, filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Tennis Association alleging coach sexual assaulted her in 2018.

PHOENIX — A Valley tennis player once ranked in the top ten in the U.S. for her age group is stepping forward to claim she was sexually assaulted by a coach with the nation’s most esteemed tennis organization.

A lawsuit filed in court by attorneys for 23-year-old Kylie McKenzie claims the national governing body for tennis, the U.S. Tennis Association, failed to keep McKenzie safe.

The USTA says in a written statement it has several measures in place to protect tennis players and it acted “swiftly” to the allegation made by McKenzie.

McKenzie, standing with her attorney and a victim’s advocate Tuesday at a Tempe hotel conference room, said her coach groomed her for several weeks before groping her while the two were alone at an Orlando, FL USTA facility in November of 2018.

“I tried to compete and play some events in 2019 and 2020, but my anxiety would consume me on the court,” McKenzie said. She was 19-years-old at the time of the alleged incident.

The lawsuit alleges the coach made physical overtures toward McKenzie and flirted with her, making her increasingly uncomfortable. In one instance, he allegedly wrapped his arms around her bare stomach while instructing her. In another instance, he allegedly placed his hands on her buttocks. While the two were sitting on a bench, he allegedly groped her in the vaginal area over her clothes.

According to the lawsuit, McKenzie resisted the coach’s assault, left the premise and told a fellow tennis player about the incident.

McKenzie alleges after she reported the alleged assault to USTA, a USTA official told her to keep the allegation quiet and to tell people she was physically ill if she did not show up to practice.

“I grew up within the USTA system and I trusted them. I was hoping they would take this more seriously and I was wrong,” McKenzie said.

Chris Widmaier, a spokesperson for USTA, says in a statement to 12 News the organization “followed its established procedures in acting swiftly to report the incident and protect and support Ms. McKenzie.” USTA has several avenues for whistleblowers to report unethical behavior including a hotline established in 2006, Widmaier said.

The lawsuit also alleges a high-level executive at the USTA was previously assaulted by the same trainer, in the same manner, years earlier.

“USTA knowingly assigned a predator coach to then 19-year-old Kylie McKenzie with no warning or safeguards whatsoever,” said Robert Allard, attorney for McKenzie.

But in a statement to 12 News, Widmaier says the organization had no knowledge of the previous allegation when it assigned the coach to McKenzie.

“Prior to the incident reported by Ms. McKenzie, USTA and USTA Player Development had no knowledge of prior harassment or inappropriate conduct by (the coach),” Widmaier said.

12 News is not naming the accused coach because he is believed to be out of the country and is unavailable for comment. He was not criminally charged.

According to court records, an independent investigation by the nonprofit U.S. Center for SafeSport concluded there was enough evidence from eyewitnesses and surveillance videos to conclude the alleged grooming behavior and assault likely took place. The coach has been suspended for two years and will be on probation for an additional two years.

It’s now up to the USTA to reply to the lawsuit. McKenzie’s attorneys want law enforcement to open a new investigation of the alleged incident.

Meanwhile, McKenzie says she is preparing for competition again this summer while still recovering from the trauma of being an assault victim.

“I became very closed off,” McKenzie said. “I spent most of my time alone in my room just wanting to sleep.”