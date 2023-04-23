Arizona Humane Society in desperate need of volunteers to foster kittens

More than 75 kittens are being cared for at the ICU which has a maximum capacity of 54, according to the humane society.

PHOENIX — The Arizona Humane Society is in urgent need of volunteers to foster kittens as they wait for their forever homes.

The organization has stopped the intake of new kittens into its Bottle Baby ICU because it is over capacity and there is no room for new kittens.

The ICU cares for motherless kittens under eight weeks old.

"AHS desperately needs to place as many of these kittens as it can into Foster Hero homes to open up kennel space to take in more orphaned kittens who need care," the organization said.

More than 75 kittens are being cared for at the ICU which has a maximum capacity of 54.

"Without their mother to care for them, many of these kittens have nowhere else to turn to and require 24-hour care from AHS staff and volunteers until they are old enough to start eating on their own and gain enough weight prior to finding their forever homes."

All the items needed to care for the kittens, including medical care, formula, bottles, blankets, and toys are provided by the humane society.

You can sign up to foster kittens by clicking here.

