Arizona Biltmore reveals $70 million renovation, inspired in part by Frank Lloyd Wright

Iconic drinks like the tequila sunrise which was first created at the Biltmore in the 1930s, is still served up at the Spire Bar to guests decades later.

PHOENIX — An iconic Arizona resort is revealing its new $70 million facelift, with inspiration from famous architect Frank Lloyd Wright.

Wright had his hands in designing several different properties around the Valley, and the new look at the Arizona Biltmore reflects the local history.

Much of Wright’s inspiration comes from nature and one of the ways you can experience that at the Arizona Biltmore is through its culinary art. There are several new and fresh dishes on the menu from Mediterranean flavors to ceviche.

The Arizona Biltmore’s multi-million dollar makeover showcases history in its intricately placed tile and a spire with a tale connected to the Arizona State Capitol, said Abby Murtagh, general manager.

“We have really taken a lot of meticulous attention to detail and restoring some of the areas that are so uniquely part of us," Murtagh said.

Part of the Arizona Biltmore’s legacy is drawn from Wright, which part of the renovation is centered around.

“When you walk into the Arizona Biltmore, you absolutely can feel history," Murtagh said. "It feels different than a lot of other places.”

Spires carry some controversy for Wright in Arizona. The famed architect designed one for our state capitol in the late 50s, but his plans were rejected. Today, this 33-foot piece lights up nightly at the Biltmore’s spire bar.

“The inspiration came from nature just as Frank Lloyd Wright in so many things," she said. "A cacti at the root and as it twists up, it spins five degrees.”

Also in the works at the resort is a Biltmore block restoration.

“The Biltmore blocks were actually designed by Frank Lloyd Wright for this hotel and they’re inspired by the trunk of a palm tree," she said.

There are more than 60 geometric designs on the property that will be restored for the first time in the Biltmore’s history.

Keeping with the historic theme, the tequila sunrise was invented at the Biltmore back in the 1930s. Gene Sulit, a Biltmore bartender, created the drink for a loyal guest who wanted something with tequila. The drink is a blend of cassis, fresh lime and soda.