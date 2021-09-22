Applications for mortgage assistance open for certain residents in the Valley

The City of Mesa announced applications are still being accepted for residents that have been affected by the pandemic.

MESA, Ariz. — Mesa is accepting applications for individuals who are in need of assistance with their mortgage payments to avoid foreclosure, the City of Mesa announced.

On Wednesday it was released that residents of Mesa who were financially impacted by COVID-19 and need assistance can still apply, according to a press release.

This comes after the Biden administration announced that it would allow the nationwide ban for the moratorium to end in late July. Although the administration wanted it to continue, the U.S. Supreme Court signaled in June that it wouldn't extend without congressional action.

Applications for the Mortgage Assistance - Foreclosure Prevention program are available online in English and Spanish, according to the City of Mesa.

Who is eligible?

To be eligible, you must be a resident of the city of Mesa for at least three months, be at or below 80% of the household median income and have pending foreclosure due to financial hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

What documents do you need?

Income and asset information for all household members

Applicant’s photo ID, Social Security card and birth certificate

Late payment notice

Two years of taxes

Documentation demonstrating the applicant has been affected by the pandemic

Applicants receiving mortgage assistance from another source are not eligible for the program, Mesa announced.

Mesa will offer assistance on a one-time basis for 180 consecutive days at max.

