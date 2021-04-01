The suspect, 36-year-old Daniel Ovante, has a felony warrant and is considered armed and dangerous.

YAKIMA, Wash. — An AMBER Alert has been issued on Monday for a 15-year-old girl missing from Yakima, Washington.

Angeles V. Revuelta-Buenrostro went out to take the garbage out from her home at 1015 N. 2nd Street in Yakima at about 11:20 a.m. and did not return.

She was recently recovered in Arizona with 36-year-old Daniel B. Ovante, a man who coerced her via social media. He has recently made threats to come take the girl and kill the family, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Revuelta-Buenrostro is described as having brown hair and eyes. She is five feet tall and weights 125 pounds, and was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and torn jeans.

Ovante is last known to be driving a black 2001 Ford F-150 with Arizona license plate No. BYR6257. He is a felony warrant and is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Yakima Police Department at 509-457-0207.