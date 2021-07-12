Need work? Amazon to create 550 new jobs in Tempe

The company said the corporate and tech jobs will be in retail, web services, and operations.

TEMPE, Arizona — If you're looking for work, you may be in luck.

Amazon announced Tuesday it will hire 500 people over the next two years at their tech facility in Tempe.

The company said the corporate and tech jobs will be in retail, web services, and operations, and will include positions such as software development engineers, senior solution architects, project managers, and business analysts.

“It’s investments from companies like Amazon that will continue to help Tempe attract more businesses and tech talent to our city,” said Corey Woods, Mayor of Tempe. “These types of investments not only create good jobs, but they help to power the economic engine of our community and provide more opportunities for our residents and citizens.”

The company said in the last ten years, Amazon has created more than 32,000 full- and part-time jobs in Arizona and invested more than $16 billion across the state, including infrastructure from fulfillment centers.

These investments have contributed an additional $13 billion to the Arizona economy and have supported 44,000 indirect jobs, the company said.

