Alleged road rage incident leads to one man shot in Peoria

A man was shot in the leg after an altercation took place near 91st Avenue and Happy Valley Road.

An alleged case of road rage led to one man getting shot in the leg, according to Peoria Police Department.

On Wednesday at 7 a.m. Peoria Police responded to a shooting in the area of 91st Avenue and Happy Valley Road, according to officials. The caller told dispatch that they believed this was a result of a possible road rage situation.

.@PeoriaPoliceAZ investigating possible "road rage" shooting from this morning at 91st Ave & Happy Valley Rd. Subject sustained non life threatening injuries. For more information please see https://t.co/SooXB0Ilj1 pic.twitter.com/Wx4kvIG16W — Peoria Police (AZ) (@PeoriaPoliceAZ) October 20, 2021

The alleged shooter pulled over south onto 91st Ave., reported the incident as well and waited for authorities, Peoria police shared.

When the officers arrived on the scene, they found a male -- the driver of a grey Dodge Charger -- with a gunshot wound to his leg, according to officials.

Peoria Fire Medical responded to the scene and transported the victim to the hospital with non-life-threatening injures.

The suspect who allegedly shot the victim was driving a red Honda Civic. He was detained and was not injured, according to the Peoria police.

Preliminary reports show that the driver of the red Honda pulled in front of the grey Dodge on Happy Valley Road at 91st Ave. and then stopped.

The driver of the grey Dodge exited his vehicle and approached the driver of the Honda at the driver's window, according to officials. An altercation occurred at the window and the suspect shot the male striking him in the leg.

A child passenger was in the Dodge but was not injured.

The child was turned over to another family member who responded to the scene, according to the Peoria police.

This is an active investigation.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

