Valley property managers say Airbnb party ban isn't slowing bookings ahead of state's busy tourism season

PHOENIX — Airbnb's party ban is now permanent, and Valley property managers say that's actually a good thing.

The ban has been a big win for businesses, homeowners and neighborhoods, Elizabeth Shapiro, co-founder of Porter Vacation Rental Management, said.

"(The) Airbnb party ban initially was developed as a public health measure to prevent large groups from congregating at properties during the pandemic, but has developed into a bedrock community policy which has really supported hosts and all of our neighbors," Shapiro said.

Rentals are still being booked across Arizona, even with the latest regulation, Shapiro said. Airbnb made its permanent party ban official in June. Gov. Doug Ducey also approved legislation giving local cities the ability to regulate vacation properties in their jurisdictions.

Porter Vacation Rentals oversees vacation homes – and the rules that go along with them. Shapiro said a device can be installed in rentals, which is less invasive than a camera. It can detect the number of cell phones inside a home. If caught with an over-occupancy party, the company sends staff or security to evict the extra people, Shapiro added.

If rules are not followed, renters can face permanent bans or event citations from law enforcement.

Last year, Airbnb suspended 6,600 people from using its services for breaking the rules, the company said. The bans started as a public health measure in 2020 during the pandemic and expanded to stop open-invite parties and rowdy scenes across neighborhoods nationwide.

On the homeownership side, Driggs Title Agency recommended homeowners know their mortgage company, HOA and insurance company rules.

“Check with your mortgage company that you’re not an owner-occupied mortgage," Anthony Conti, chief marketing officer with Driggs Title Agency, said. "If you are, then there’s going to be language in (the) mortgage that's saying you have to live in the home for a certain period of time before you do short-term leasing. You also have to check with your HOA. There’s definitely language in there, and language in your insurance. If you don’t do that, your insurance could drop you from your homeowners.”

To make sure vacationers are following all rules, it's important to check the regulations of the city you're staying in Scottsdale, the city has a "Good Neighbor Guide" on its website, which includes tips for visitors and vacation rentals.

