Against all odds: Valley veteran is competing in Warrior Games

GILBERT, Ariz. — A Valley veteran is vying for gold!

Retired Army Ranger Cory Remsburg, who lives in Gilbert, is competing in the Warrior Games in Florida, a Paralympic-style competition for wounded veterans.

"A couple of years ago Cory got three bronze medals in indoor rowing and cycling," said his dad, Craig Remsburg.

This time around, Cory said he's going for gold. Having military is in his blood will be helpful for the competition ahead, he said.

"I come from a long history of military service, so after high school, I figured I’d jump on the bandwagon," said Cory.

"I served, both grandparents served, many relatives served, so Cory made that decision," Craig said.

Cory served in Iraq and Afghanistan. On his 10th deployment in 2009, he was struck by an IED resulting in several injuries, including a traumatic brain injury. But that's not stopping him from reaching his goals.

"Because he’s blind in the right eye and paralyzed in the left arm, they had to build him a harness," Craig said. He's referring to the specialty bow and arrow Cory is practicing with to compete in the warrior games this summer.

"He’s trying two new events that he hasn’t done: archery and swimming."

The Warrior Games are a series of competitions in Florida between hundreds of wounded veterans to show off their resiliency and athleticism despite physical setbacks. The hope is that it could even help with their recovery.

Cory just got back from a stint in Tampa to qualify.

"Cory participated in four different activities and we’ll probably know mid-April about team selection and so forth and we’re excited about that," Craig said.

Up until the games, Cory said he'll be training daily, but he's taking it slow and steady with the archery.

The veteran has an indoor rower for daily training but for the sake of his neighbors, there's no bullseye for archery in the backyard.

"Always have to be concerned about the neighbors," he said.

Thanks to nonprofit Semper Fi & America's Fund, Cory is also watching what he eats to improve his endurance.

"Semper Fi, the fund, they have a nutrition performance workshop going on right now that Cory and I are participating in," Craig said. "It's a two-month process and the idea is 'you are what you eat.'"

