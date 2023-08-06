About 200 people in Black Canyon City under a boil-water order

Strains of e. coli were found in a municipal water system Wednesday

BLACK CANYON CITY, Ariz. — About 200 people in the Black Canyon City area are under a boil-water order after e. coli cultures were found in tests of the water supply.

Customers of the Coldwater Canyon 2 water system were informed Friday that samples taken earlier in the week had tested positive for the bacteria, according to the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality.

The order directs users of the system to boil all their water before consuming it to kill the e. coli bacteria.

It will remain in place until the environmental agency receives clean samples.