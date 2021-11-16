Nearly 100 local merchants to set up shop at Tempe market on Small Business Saturday

Local makers, designers and small business owners will sell specialized goods at Big Surf ahead of the holiday shopping season.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Nearly 100 makers, designers and small business owners will set up shop at the Merchantile Market at Tempe's Big Surf Waterpark on Saturday, Nov. 27.

The event runs from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. and will provide an opportunity for residents to support local small businesses from across Arizona.

Goods sold at the market range from vintage items to handmade products and other gift ideas from local small businesses. There will also be food to buy, Santa photos for the family, puppy adoptions, live music and more.

After Small Business Saturday, you can check out the Merchantile Market on December 11 at the same Tempe location.

The market will continue to run about two Saturdays a month through April.

For additional times and dates, visit here. There's also a brick and mortar store location that's open 7 days a week in Old Town Scottsdale.

What is the Valley?

“The Valley” is what locals call the Phoenix Metropolitan Area. It is considered the largest metropolitan area in the Southwest.

The Valley is made up of various major cities other than Phoenix, including:

Mesa

Chandler

Scottsdale

Tempe

Glendale

Surprise

Peoria

Gilbert

Maricopa

Casa Grande

Whether a city is in the “East Valley” or “West Valley” depends on where it is in relation to Phoenix.

The cities of the Valley have a combined population of 4,845,832 people, according to the 2020 United States Census. This makes it the 11th largest metropolitan area in the country right behind the Boston and Atlanta areas.

