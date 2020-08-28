A final sendoff for a Marine who lived a life of service and sacrifice

Allen Atkins, a WWII veteran and career military man is flown to Michigan to be laid to rest.

PHOENIX — Sgt. Allen Akins of the United States Marine Corps passed away on June 11, 2020. He was escorted by Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association riders through Sky Harbor International Airport Thursday on his way home to Michigan.

Akins, who served during World War 2, fought with the Marines in the Pacific in Guam, Guadalcanal and Iwo Jima.

“He was a very proud Marine; he entered when he was 16 years of age," said Al Akins, Allen Akins’ son.

In an interview with WANE in 2008, Akins recounted the toll the Battle of Iwo Jima took on him and the moment he saw the iconic flag being raised on Mount Suribachi.

“And I thought that I would never be home again,” Akins recalled. “I just gave up the idea of getting to go back alive. And I turn like this and I see them raising the flag and I said to my friends, ‘It looks like we have a chance of getting back home.’ Not a day goes by that I don’t think of the flag.”

On Thursday, a different flag was presented. This time, a burial flag was presented to Al Akins by the Marines in a ceremony held in Sky Harbor.

Sgt. Amy Dohner, a retired Marine Reservist, was chosen to escort the remains of Akins to Indiana, where he will stay with family until he is ultimately laid to rest in Michigan.

Dohner said this is a unique honor to escort a Marine like Akins.

“It makes me very proud and happy that I was able to help this family," she said.

Akins will be laid to rest next to his wife of nearly 70 years, Camille. Camille, also a sergeant in the United States Marine Corps during World War 2, was lovingly referred to as “Sarge” by Akins after he forgot her first name on their first date. The name stuck, according to his obituary, and from that point on, everyone knew her as “Sarge.”

The lessons that Akins and Sarge instilled in their family will continue to resonate for generations to come.

“Honesty, commitment, loyalty and provide any service you can to your community and more importantly to the United State,” Al Akins said of their family values.

After a life of service and sacrifice to his community and country, Akins is finally off-duty.

“Dad is going home,” Al Akins said. “He’s escorted by some great people, the wind is at his back and he will be safe.”