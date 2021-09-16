A day after a bomb scare at Mesa High School, 4 more Valley schools have gone into lockdown

Westwood High in Mesa was in lockdown for an hour this morning after students received a Snapchat message threatening a shooting. Police did not deem it 'credible.'

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Police were called to at least four Valley high schools Thursday, the day after Mesa High School in Mesa was evacuated due to a bomb scare.

Police were called to Red Mountain High School in Mesa Thursday morning before school opened after reports of a "suspicious package" in the building. A search yielded nothing, according to the Mesa Police Department.

Canyon View High School in Buckeye was in lockdown Thursday morning after a threat was made against it, according to an announcement from the school. The department and the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office are investigating.

Westwood High School in Mesa was put into lockdown for an hour Thursday morning after students received a Snapchat message saying a school shooting would occur at 11:22 a.m., according to a Mesa police spokeswoman. The department did not find the threat "credible," she said, but provided additional security officers for the day.

Estrella Foothills High School in Goodyear went into lockdown early Thursday morning.

Administration at the high school was notified that a possible non-student had entered the campus, according to school officials. Goodyear police suggested the campus be locked down as a safety measure. A campus search found the non-student in about 10 minutes and that person was detained by police. There are no further details.

On Wednesday morning Mesa High School was forced to evacuate due to a possible bomb threat that resulted in approximately 3,000 students evacuating to the football field.

