TEMPE, Ariz. — A 71-year-old man drowned in his pool, Tempe Fire and Medical Rescue Department said.

On Monday around 5:30 p.m., Tempe Police and Fire and Medical Rescue responded to a drowning call near Roosevelt Street and Hardy Drive.

The initial investigation revealed that the man, who has known health conditions and swims daily, was found dead in his pool, Tempe Fire said.

The man’s wife was not at home when the 71-year-old was swimming and found him when she returned home.

The case is under investigation.