Girl reunited with father after being found safe in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 7-year-old girl is back with her father after being abducted from her Muskegon Heights home on Tuesday.

FBI agents in St. Louis tell 13 ON YOUR SIDE that Elena Joyce Johnson, was reunited with her father Thursday, just two days after being forcibly taken by her non-custodial mother, Seaniece Johnson, with the help of three men.

Two people are in custody, including Johnson and a man investigators identified as her boyfriend, Robert Lomack. Two additional suspects remain at large and have not yet been identified.

At a news conference Friday at the St. Louis FBI Headquarters, the FBI said the father was with his little girl at their home in Michigan when their home was invaded and she was taken.

"The dad was inside the residence playing with his 6-year-old daughter. Three men entered, one pulled out a pistol and threatened dad upon entering," said FBI special agent Jay Greenberg. "He actually shot at the dad, thankfully he missed but then he shot and killed the family dog."

Elena stayed with a foster family until her father arrived in St. Louis to take her home. Elena's father thanked all the departments that contributed to getting his daughter home safely.

"They all did a really good job. They all caught them really quick. I'm happy now. I got my baby back."

Johnson waived her extradition hearing and is charged with home invasion in Michigan State Court. Lomack was arrested on violation of his parole.

Elena was given her very own FBI badge and a K9 to keep her safe on her travels home.

