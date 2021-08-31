Permitless carry among 666 new laws taking effect in Texas on Sept. 1

New policies ranging from handguns, medical care, and curriculum changes are coming out of this legislative session.

BEAUMONT, Texas — There are 666 new laws coming to the state of Texas that will go into effect on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.

New policies ranging from handguns, medical care, and curriculum changes are coming out of this legislative session.



“I think this is a higher number than usual,” said Political Analyst Tom Taschinger.



Taschinger said not everyone will be a fan of the new policies.



“If you're a Republican in Texas, you probably like the changes that are happening. If you're a Democrat, you probably don't like some of them,” Taschinger said.

RELATED: Permitless carry, Sunday beer and wine sales time change among Texas laws going into effect Wednesday



Some of the changes include abortion restrictions, limits on discussions surrounding systemic racism in classrooms, and permitless carry.



“The legislature recognized citizens' inherent right to defend themselves, by not requiring persons to get licensed to protect themselves with a weapon gun,” said Republican Chair Judy Nichols.



Nichols said she's pleased with the changes that came out of the 87th legislative session. On the opposite side of the political spectrum, there's disappointment.



“We are particularly disappointed with the permitless caring measure. The most I think nationally recognized has been issues related to changing voting laws, and by extension, restricting the vote,” said Democratic Chair Jospeh Trahan.



Trahan is referring to Senate Bill 1, the final bill to head to Gov. Greg Abbott's desk for approval. If signed, Texas will introduce 667 new laws.

RELATED: Texas elections bill, Senate Bill 1, heads to governor's desk for signature



One party embraces the changes.



“I don't see anything passed causing disruption,” Nichols said.



Another says the fight is not over.



“We may not win every battle, but our eyes are winning the war,” Trahan said.



Other laws include changes to health care, public security, and K-12 education.