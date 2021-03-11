6-year-old girl dies after being hit by vehicle while crossing street in Tucson

Police said the girl ran into the roadway while crossing with a family member.

TUCSON, Ariz. — A 6-year-old girl has died after she was hit by a truck while crossing a street in Tucson Saturday, authorities said.

The Tucson Police Department said officers found the girl on the road in the intersection of West Fort Lowell Road and North Geronimo Avenue just before 3 p.m.

The girl and a family member were trying to cross the Fort Lowell Road from north to southbound. Investigators said the two made it to the multi-purpose center lane when, "for reasons unknown", the girl ran into the eastbound lanes and was struck.

Officials said the girl was hit by a 1994 Chevrolet pickup truck. The driver immediately stopped and cooperated with officers. The driver was not impaired, police said.

The girl was taken to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries before she died shortly after arrival.

Officials are still investigating why the girl ran into the roadway. No citations or charges have been filed at the time, police said. Investigators did not immediately say if the girl and the family member were walking in a crosswalk.

Tucson has had 78 traffic deaths this year. In 2020, the city recorded 84 deaths involving traffic.

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous

"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.

