PHOENIX — A four-month-old baby was taken to the Phoenix Children’s Hospital with multiple bruises to one side of his face and head. Hospital staff called police resulting in the arrest of the baby’s father.

According to hospital reports, the baby had black and blue bruising to the entire right side of his face and bottom lip, a torn frenulum and a bruised left ear canal, when his father took him to the hospital on Monday.

Sergio Hernandez, 19, took his son to the hospital. He told police he was watching him while the baby's mother was in school. Hernandez reportedly went to make a bottle for the baby and the baby fell from the bed, hitting his face on the tile floor, police said.

The hospital staff checked the baby and determined the injuries were “highly specific for abuse”, the police report reads.

According to police, he said he dropped the baby on the bed and pulled him by his feet causing his head to hit an Xbox controller. He added that he was frustrated and when he went to pick up his son the baby’s head hit the fan next to the bed, investigators say.

RELATED: Father who accidentally shot 6-year-old daughter in April sentenced to 10 years probation

Police said Hernandez told them the baby had no injuries or bruises when he woke up. He reported that all injuries and bruises were caused when the baby was under his care that day, police said.

Hernandez was arrested and taken to police headquarters for an interview, police said.

During the second interview, Hernandez added he was frustrated and forced the bottle into the baby’s mouth while trying to feed him, according to police.

Police said Hernandez was booked with one count of child abuse.

RELATED: Court docs: Mom arrested after leaving young children in running car while she shopped for over an hour

RELATED: PD: Mother arrested after 3-year-old found alone wandering near Chandler apartment complex