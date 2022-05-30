4 taken to hospital for critical injuries after T-bone crash in Phoenix

The Phoenix Fire Department said the two-vehicle collision occurred near Baseline Road and 32nd Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — At least four people, including two teenagers, were taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after a T-bone collision near Baseline Road and 32nd Street.

The Phoenix Fire Department said two people had to be extricated from the wrecked vehicles.

The four injured individuals taken to the hospital for critical injuries included two adult women and two teenagers, Phoenix fire said.

None of them have been identified.

Phoenix police are currently investigating the collision.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12 News YouTube playlist here.

Driving Safety Tips:

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

· Don’t speed or drive aggressively

· Never drive while under the influence of substances

· Avoid distractions while driving

· Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

· When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

· Stay extra aware in work zones

· Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous Find more tips on the department's Driving Safety Homepage on ADOT's website here.

"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.

Deaths on Arizona roadways:

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:

· 2011: 825 deaths

· 2012: 821 deaths

· 2013: 844 deaths

· 2014: 774 deaths

· 2015: 895 deaths

· 2016: 952 deaths

· 2017: 1,000 deaths

· 2018: 1,010 deaths

· 2019: 982 deaths