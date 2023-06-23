4 street vendors robbed at gunpoint in 6 days in south Phoenix, police arrest suspect before 5th victim

Victor Chavez Nava, 37, was arrested near 29th Avenue and Van Buren Street. He's suspected of robbing multiple street vendors in south Phoenix.

PHOENIX — Four street vendors were recently robbed at gunpoint within a six-day span in south Phoenix.

Victor Chavez Nava was arrested seconds before he allegedly attempted to rob a fifth person near 29th Avenue and Van Buren Street, Phoenix police said.

The 37-year-old was taken into custody on June 12, hours after a street vendor near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road reported a man drove up to his food stand and ordered fruit.

Still, while he was preparing it, a customer pulled out a handgun and placed it on the victim's back, court documents said.

The suspect demanded money and drove off after the victim gave him cash, records said.

Officers reviewed nearby surveillance video and identified the suspect was driving a White Jeep Cherokee. A green object obstructed the license plate, documents said.

While responding to another call, patrol officers spotted and followed the vehicle.

“The officers were able to quickly detain that person before he even had contact with this vendor, which easily could have prevented another robbery from taking place,” said Sgt. Brian Bower.

Chavez is believed to have also robbed three other food vendors at gunpoint during the following dates and locations:

June 11 – 63rd Avenue and Baseline Road

June 9 – 29th Avenue and Roosevelt Street

June 7 – 3rd Street and Roeser Road

During a post-Miranda interview with detectives, Chavez identified his vehicle from surveillance photos, arresting documents said. He denied being involved in any robbery.

Court records said a handgun was found in his possession when he was taken into custody.

“This person may be related to multiple crimes that we don’t even know,” Sgt. Bower said.

Phoenix police are now asking anyone who may have been a victim of this crime to come forward.

