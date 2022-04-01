3-year-old in 'extremely critical condition' after pool drowning in west Phoenix

The 3-year-old was pulled from the pool unconscious and not breathing when firefighters arrived.

PHOENIX — A 3-year-old girl is in "extremely critical condition" after being pulled from a pool in west Phoenix.

Firefighters responded to reports of a drowning in the area of 75th Avenue and Thomas Road on Friday afternoon, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

When firefighters arrived on the scene the girl that was pulled from the pool was unconscious and not breathing, police said.

Firefighters initiated life-saving measures and transported the child to a pediatric hospital, according to police.

It is unknown how long the child was underwater. The scene was turned over to Phoenix police.