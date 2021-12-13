25 people displaced, including 12 kids, after apartment fire in north Phoenix

Phoenix fire officials said a total of nine apartment units near 35th Avenue and Greenway Road were affected.

PHOENIX — An apartment fire in north Phoenix displaced over two dozen people out of their homes Monday morning.

Crews contained the fire to the second floor's attic space in the two-story complex before putting the flames out, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

Fire officials said a total of nine units were affected by fire, smoke, or water damage. As a result, 25 people, including 13 adults and 12 children, are being displaced from the apartments on North Tierra Buena Lane.

A man sustained minor injuries to his right hand but was not taken to the hospital. There were no other injuries reported from the fire.

Fire investigators are still determining how the fire started.

The Arizona Fire & Medical Authority have released tips on how to prevent fires from starting in your home.

“More than 4,000 Americans die each year in fires and approximately 25,000 are injured,” the authority said on its website. “An overwhelming number of fires occur in the home.”

First off, the authority says that every house needs to have at least one working smoke alarm. Every level of the home and every sleeping area should have a working smoke alarm inside of it to offer the best protection.

Appliances should also be used in a way that manufacturers recommend, since overheating, shorts and sparks can all lead to a fire breaking out.

Lastly, families should have an escape plan from every room of the house.

“Caution everyone to stay low to the floor when escaping from fire and never to open doors that are hot,” the authority said. “Select a location where everyone can meet after escaping the house. Get out then call for help.”