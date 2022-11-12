Valley woman among nominees for NFL Fan of the Year

A Valley woman is among the nominees selected for this year's NFL fan of the year.

PHOENIX — Mega Arizona Cardinals fan Susan Haluzan is hyped about the honor of being among the nominees for NFL Fan of the Year, presented by Captain Morgan. Haluzan showed 12News all the swag and the dedication it takes to deserve such an elite title.

Haluzan was hanging out at the Cardinals Hard Knocks premiere, hosted by the team last month, when the surprise announcement was made!

"They made the announcement and I was completely shocked! It's an honor because there's so many deserving fans and so for the Cardinals to have picked me I want to put my best foot forward!"

She's been rooting for the Red Sea since she moved her from Canada back in 2006, she said she was hooked from the start.

"What drew me to the Cards was really just their passion, I first came in when they were making their playoff run in 07-08 and the entire city got behind them and when you're in the atmosphere, you just get drawn in and that was my team from then on out."

As a long time season ticket holder, in Diamond section 231, Haluzan is in awe over the Captain Morgan Fan of the Year Award, complete with an official NFL jacket.

"It's got our year of inauguration on there so we're in a very elite little club and it's very nice to be honored," she added.

It's a group of 32 fans from all the respective teams in the league. They are then invited to the NFL Hall of Fame awards dinner in February, where the ultimate fan, who gets the most votes ahead of time, will be announced.

"You just go to NFL Fan of the Year.com and I'm the first one that pops up, you can vote as many times as you want, I appreciate everyone who does that."

As someone who's traveled across the pond, to see the Cardinals play, she's hopeful to be picked overall and add one thing to her collection of memorabilia!

"Hey K1, would love to have your autograph one day, all the greats are one there and that's just a nice moment to have with the players."

Plus, she said, fans can give back to the community ahead of Monday night's match up against the New England Patriots by bringing a new unwrapped toy for foster kids all across the Valley, to help with the team's efforts to give back this holiday season!

