2 people dead after head-on collision in Yuma

Four people were hospitalized after the crash and one of them is in critical condition.

YUMA, Ariz. — A two-vehicle head-on crash resulted in two fatalities in Yuma on Saturday.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office said a white 2017 Ram 1500 and a gray 2016 Toyota Corolla were both traveling on Avenue G near County 12 1/4 Street when they collided head-on.

The agency said the Toyota Corolla was driving north when it crossed the center line and collided with the Ram 1500 that was traveling south.

The driver of the Toyota Corolla, 29-year-old Jesus Aceves, and the passenger, 18-year-old Uriel Sicarios, were both pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

The driver and three passengers of the Ram were all taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center. The driver is in critical condition and the passengers have non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials do not believe impairment was a factor in the crash.

