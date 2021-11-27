2 people in critical condition after wreck in north Phoenix

PHOENIX — Two men are in critical condition following a crash in north Phoenix on Saturday night.
According to the Phoenix Fire Department, two cars collided in the intersection of 51st Avenue and Cactus Road. One car reportedly hit a pedestrian following the initial crash.
A total of three people were evaluated and one refused transport to the hospital via ambulance, fire officials said.
An investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. 12 News will update as more information is provided.
Driving Safety Tips:
The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.
"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.
ADOT's suggestions include:
Don’t speed or drive aggressively
Never drive while under the influence of substances
Avoid distractions while driving
Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same
When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over
Stay extra aware in work zones
Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous
"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.
Up to Speed
Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.