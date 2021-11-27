2 people in critical condition after wreck in north Phoenix

After the two cars collided, one allegedly hit a pedestrian, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

PHOENIX — Two men are in critical condition following a crash in north Phoenix on Saturday night.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, two cars collided in the intersection of 51st Avenue and Cactus Road. One car reportedly hit a pedestrian following the initial crash.

A total of three people were evaluated and one refused transport to the hospital via ambulance, fire officials said.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. 12 News will update as more information is provided.

Driving Safety Tips:

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous

"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.

