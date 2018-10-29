PHOENIX — The Tempe Police Department said a suspect who shot at two female officers Monday afternoon has died.

The two veteran officers were shot while serving an order of protection on a domestic violence call near Baseline Road and Mill Avenue.

According to a witness, the officers asked the suspect to show their hands and then there was gunfire. The officers fled. One officer was hit once in the upper extremities, the other was hit three times in the upper extremities.

It is not clear if the suspect died in the gunfire or if he died of a self-inflicted injury.

The two officers were hospitalized. Their injuries are not life-threatening and both are expected to survive, police say.

Police have asked people to avoid the area while officers investigate. Some nearby homes have been evacuated when the scene was active.