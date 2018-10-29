PHOENIX — The Tempe Police Department said two female officers were shot while responding to a domestic violence call Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened near Baseline Road and Mill Avenue.

A witness told police the officers asked the suspect to show their hands and then there was gunfire.

The two officers were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is not in custody, but police said they are aware of his location and the public is not in danger.

Police have asked people to avoid the area while officers investigate. Some nearby homes have been evacuated.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

