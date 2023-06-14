2 officers, 1 resident sent to hospital after apartment fire in Tempe

Tempe Fire said six units were damaged in the fire near Southern and Mill avenues.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Two Tempe police officers were taken to the hospital after a second-alarm apartment fire in Tempe Wednesday afternoon, according to the Tempe Fire Department.

Tempe Fire said six units were damaged in the fire near Southern and Mill avenues. An additional two units were impacted by smoke and water damage.

Firefighters said six people were treated for smoke inhalation, five police officers and one resident. Two of the officers were transported to the hospital but are expected to be OK. Three dogs and one cat were rescued, but no other reported injuries were reported.

Authorities said the cause of the fire is under investigation but said a few small explosions were reported early in the incident, possibly from welding equipment or some other source.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for updates.

