Editor's note: the above video is from July 18, when the notice of claim was announced.

Two additional women have come forward accusing officer Jeffrey Neese of sexual harassment after seven members of the Mesa Police Department and their attorneys announced last week they were filing a notice of claim for alleged sexual harassment and hostile work environment.

In the notice of claim, the officers alleged Neese sent lewd text messages suggesting masturbation and a picture he allegedly drew of officers nude.

The new complaints are from women who do not work for the city, but Mesa Police say their complaints are similar in nature and occurred in 2017 and 2018. Mesa police said they learned of these allegations on Friday.

Mesa PD said in a statement on Tuesday that they received the first complaint from officers against then-Sergeant Jeffrey Neese on Aug. 8, 2018, resulting in Neese being reassigned to an administrative position.

On Oct. 30, 2018, the City concluded investigations saying four out of five allegations were sustained and determined appropriate discipline, according to Mesa PD.

Then on March 9, 2019, a new complaint was received with similar allegations against Neese, and Mesa police opened a new investigation.

On July 10, Mesa PD said Neese was disciplined by demotion and disciplinary probation.

Neese was demoted to patrol officer assigned to a different district where he wouldn’t have contact with any of the victims, according to Mesa PD.

Mesa PD said officer Neese has received the same sexual harassment training that the rest of the employees receive and additional one-on-one training during 2018, after the first complaint.

Since learning of the additional complaints on Friday, Mesa police said that officer Neese has been reassigned to his home pending the outcome of this new investigation.